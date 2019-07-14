|
|
Bird, Ronald E June 20, 1935 to July 12, 2019. 84 years young. Reunited with his wife Jackie in the early evening hours of Friday, July 12, 2019. Dearest and loving father to Patti (Butch) Branske and Lori (Paul) Bird-Chybowski. Dearest "Papa" of Damon (Mamie) Dolata, Tyler Perales, Abbey "Little Sweety" Branske, Jordan Branske, Jessica (Tim) Branske and the late Jason Chybowski. Dear great-"Papa" of Aniya, Laila, Cyrus, Kayden and Kasey. Dear brother of Sam Bird, Betty (Daryl) Moeschitz and Dr. James (Linda) Bird. Caring brother-in-law of Richard Thurber. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and many cherished friends. Ron was a pillar in the Bay View community for many years. He dedicated his life to others, especially children. He would give someone in need his last dollar or coat off his back. Everyone that knew Ron adored and respected him. As for his family he was just "Papa". He was a man of few words, that spoke millions. Ron also was a lifetime member of the South Shore Yacht Club (SSYC), and spent most of his summers on his boat with family. God saw he was tired and gave him wings to fly home. They're no words to describe how much he will be missed. Visitation at the Funeral Home WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Private family services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019