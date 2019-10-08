|
|
Ronald E. Hill (Spunk)
- - Age 77 yrs. October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernetta L. Hill (Nee Renfro). Loving father of Tracy D.(Brian)Childs, Kelly A. (Craig)Smith of Arlington, TN and Ronny Lynn Hill. Loving grandfather of Donovan Smith, Brandon Childs, Jayson Smith and Zoe Smith. He is survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes" 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Visitation Friday 9AM at the "Chapel of Chimes" until time of services. The family would like to thank Dr. Francis J. Cuevas and his team at Wheaton Franciscan Cancer Care Department and Ascension-At-Home Hospice Care Team for their assistance, support, care and compassion. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019