More Obituaries for Ronald Kanter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Kanter

Ronald E. Kanter Notice
Kanter, Ronald E. Of Milwaukee. Passed away unexpectedly, with his wife and children by his side, on March 29, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Foley) for 60 years. Loving father of Michael (Karen), Mark (Kim), Daniel (friend - Lisa), and Michelle. Proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Richard. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 6, at 10:30AM at St. John Paul II Parish - St. Alexander Church. 1568 W. Holt Ave. Memorial gathering on Saturday from 9:30AM until time of Mass. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. Ronald was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
