Ronald E. SteinleBurlington - Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Dear husband for over 54 years to Carol (nee Roszina). Loving dad to Carla (Joe) Frohne. Cherished grandpa to Hannah and Megan. Best buddy to Driver. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Freida, sister Arlene Bruseth and parents-in-law Michael and Josephine Roszina.The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff at Linden Grove - New Berlin, Legacy Hospice and especially Geri from Home Instead for their care and support of Ron.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, at Heritage Funeral Homes (9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek) from 10-12:30pm with a funeral service to take place at 12:30pm. Please be aware that masks and social distancing with be strictly enforced. Interment to immediately follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee County Humane Society are appreciated.