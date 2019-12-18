Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Wirth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Wirth Notice
Ronald E. Wirth

West Allis - Found Eternal Peace on Sun Dec 15, 2019 at the age of 84.

Cherished father of Debbie (Jason) Parrish, Tom (Robbin)Wirth and Denise (David) Kaminski.

Proud grandpa of Lauren (Scott) Conklin, Robert (fiancé Maddie) Wirth, Bryan (April) Parrish, Mari (Ben) Schone, Andy (Nicole) Kaminski, Ryan (Kayla) Kaminski and Amanda Kaminski.

Beloved brother of Jan Nichols.

Ron was loved and will be remembered by 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Sat Dec 28 at BETHLEHEM EV LUTHERAN CHURCH, N84W15252 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls from 10am-10:30am.

Memorial Service Celebrated 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church would be appreciated.

Special thank you to Nevenka at Mitchell Manor for her wonderful care given to our dad.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline