|
|
Ronald E. Wirth
West Allis - Found Eternal Peace on Sun Dec 15, 2019 at the age of 84.
Cherished father of Debbie (Jason) Parrish, Tom (Robbin)Wirth and Denise (David) Kaminski.
Proud grandpa of Lauren (Scott) Conklin, Robert (fiancé Maddie) Wirth, Bryan (April) Parrish, Mari (Ben) Schone, Andy (Nicole) Kaminski, Ryan (Kayla) Kaminski and Amanda Kaminski.
Beloved brother of Jan Nichols.
Ron was loved and will be remembered by 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Sat Dec 28 at BETHLEHEM EV LUTHERAN CHURCH, N84W15252 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls from 10am-10:30am.
Memorial Service Celebrated 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church would be appreciated.
Special thank you to Nevenka at Mitchell Manor for her wonderful care given to our dad.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019