Ronald F. Gawelski
Milwaukee - Born 5-28-1933 Died 2-3-2020
Ronald Gawelski (86 years) beloved husband, father and friend. Lifelong resident of Milwaukee County Wisconsin. Pulaski Class of 1951. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary A. (Koceja) Gawelski and their six children, Jeffrey, John (Suzanne), Jane (Mark) Bitz, Julia (John) Radtke, James and Jennifer (Judd) Freed and dearly loved grandchildren: Kate, Nate, Carrie, Ryan, Justin, Daniel, Joseph, Alyssa and Kaitlin. Proceeded in death by his much loved parents, Frank and Helen and sister, Lucille. Active duty and active reserve duty with the 440th Wing of the USAF. He was a Navigator for 20 years with a final rank of Major. After an early career as a technical writer for AC Sparkplug, Ron was a long time, respected member of Milwaukee's investment community working for Braun Monroe & Company, A.G. Edwards & Sons and in his own office in Elm Grove. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020