Ronald F. Greene
Mosinee - Ronald F. Greene, 87, Mosinee, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Milwaukee. He married Mary Sciurba on Sept. 27, 1952, in Milwaukee. She survives.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday until time of services at the chapel. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019