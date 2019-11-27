Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers
Milwaukee, WI
Resources
Ronald F. Greene


1932 - 2019
Ronald F. Greene Notice
Ronald F. Greene

Mosinee - Ronald F. Greene, 87, Mosinee, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Milwaukee. He married Mary Sciurba on Sept. 27, 1952, in Milwaukee. She survives.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday until time of services at the chapel. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
