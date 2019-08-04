|
|
Marjamaa, Ronald F. Went Home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, True Man and True God of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation; at the age of 78 on July 31, 2019. Beloved and cherished husband of Catherine C., devoted father of Susan (Jim) Butler and brother of Robert (Arline) Marjamaa. Preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Ellen Cote and his beloved daughter Kathryn Marjamaa. Ron was an electrician for forty years with most of these years at A. O. Smith and Tower Automotive. He enjoyed square dancing and camping. He and Cathy enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Israel. Ron loved to sing hymns, read the Bible and pray by thanking the Risen Lord Jesus Christ for shedding His perfect blood on the Cross for all his sins and giving him Heaven as a free gift. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, from 10:00 AM, until time of service at 11:30 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VCY America, Inc., 3434 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, WI, 53208, appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1853884 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019