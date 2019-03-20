Services
Ewald, Ronald Francis Passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age of 81. Devoted husband of Esther. Loving dad of Julie (Benjamin Schkade) Ewald. Proud grandpa of Michelle (Cari) Ewald-Neumann and Michael (Angie) Kobow. Brother of Dotty (Jerry) Peller, Arnold Ewald and Karen Baskerville. He is further survived by great grandchildren, a son in law, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Genevieve, daughter Raechel Bailey and his brother Donald. Ron was very active in many organizations throughout his life. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22nd at 11:00 A.M. at SACRED HEART of JESUS PARISH 3635 S. KK Ave. St. Francis. Memorial Gathering AT CHURCH from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
