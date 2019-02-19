|
Frederick, Ronald "Fuzz" Ronald "Fuzz" Frederick, died February 12, 2019. He was born June 9, 1927 to Walter and Adelaide (Heyer) Frederick in Milwaukee, WI. Ron served in the Navy in World War II. He was employed at Ladish Co. in Cudahy for 25 years. Ron is survived by his wife of 69 years Fern (Sabatke) Frederick; children: Kim Eberly, Mark and Paul Frederick; sisters Beverly O'Leary and Vivian Lucci; and many other family members. A funeral service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Land O' Lakes at 1pm on Thursday February 21, 2019. A visitation will be held at church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019