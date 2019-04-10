Resources
Davidson, Ronald G. MILWAUKEE-Ronald G. Davidson was born to Eternal Life on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the age of 76. Ron was the loving husband of Patricia (nee Gorder) Davidson and proud father of Karolyn (Gregory) Davidson and grandsons James and Matthew Griepentrog. He is further survived by sisters, Judith Kohnlein and Diane (Tim) Neugent; as well as nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Visitation will be held at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2750 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon, from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
