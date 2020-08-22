1/
Ronald G. "Chops" Valona
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald G. "Chops" Valona

West Allis - Passed away August 21, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Julie Ann and beloved daughter , Lorene Verley. Loving father of Micheline Valona (Jim Elsenman) and Anthony Valona (Karie) and son-in-law Ken Verley. Brother to Sandy Mallmann (Dick), Don Valona (Marie), Jim Valona (Karen), Jeff Valona and brother-in-law to Sue Andersen. Grandfather of 8 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 10 great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Private family services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to Colon Cancer Coalition appreciated.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaff Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved