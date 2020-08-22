Ronald G. "Chops" ValonaWest Allis - Passed away August 21, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Julie Ann and beloved daughter , Lorene Verley. Loving father of Micheline Valona (Jim Elsenman) and Anthony Valona (Karie) and son-in-law Ken Verley. Brother to Sandy Mallmann (Dick), Don Valona (Marie), Jim Valona (Karen), Jeff Valona and brother-in-law to Sue Andersen. Grandfather of 8 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 10 great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Private family services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to Colon Cancer Coalition appreciated.