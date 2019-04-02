|
|
Pinnt, Ronald "Coach" G. W. "Coach" Ronald G. W. Pinnt, age 88, passed away March 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 10, 1931 in Avon, South Dakota to Otto and Lydia (Harms) Pinnt. He married Shirley Jacobs on June 28,1953 in Hamlin, New York. Ron was a dedicated teacher and coach who shared his passion for teaching and coaching. He first taught grade school in Harlingen, Texas. After moving to Wisconsin, he followed his passions at Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Oconomowoc High School, and ended his teaching and coaching career in Menomonee Falls High School. Ron retired to the Sauk Prairie area in 1983 to achieve his lifelong dream of owning a farm. He is survived by his 4 children: Steve & Judy Pinnt of Hastings, MN. Dean Pinnt of North Freedom, WI, Jim & Linda Pinnt of Oconomowoc, WI, Mary & Mike Davy of Rubicon, WI. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Charlotte Teuscher, of Olathe, Kansas and Vern (Betty) Pinnt of Yuma, AZ. Brother in law, Richard (Gwen) Jacobs; sisters in law, Ginny (Jim) Skutt, and Judy (Russ) Bausher. In addition to his wife and parents Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Walter (Ruby) Pinnt and a sister, Eunice Pinnt. Ron was a very kind hearted, caring and humble person and will be dearly missed by all whose lives he's touched. A celebration of Ron's life will be held from 1pm until 3pm on April 13, 2019 at the Sumpter Town Hall, Hwy C, North Freedom, WI. It will be followed by a prayer service conducted by Pastor Karen Hofstad from St Paul Lutheran Church of Baraboo, WI where he was a member. hooveronfuneralhomes.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019