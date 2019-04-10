Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Ronald H. Crossman

Crossman, Ronald H. Born to eternal life April 5, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of 38 years to Linda (Nee Jezo). Loving father of Jeffrey, Chad, Ronald, Julie, Kristi, and Shawn. Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Joyce and his step-parents Phil Nett and Pat Crossman. Loving brother to Greg, Roxanne, Mike, Pam, Shirley, Sam, Lisa, Terri, Tammy, and the late Russell and Bill. He was adored by many nieces and nephews. Ron was a meticulous painter for many years and was the life of the party. Visitation will be Friday at Schaff Funeral Home from 3:00 PM until time of service 7:00 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
