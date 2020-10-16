1/
Ronald H. Czerwinski
Ronald H. Czerwinski

Saint Francis - Passed away peacefully on his 87th birthday surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Loving husband for 58 years of Harriet (nee Wilson). Beloved dad of Shelly Nigel (Jon Gorman), Shawn (Terri) Czerwinski, Lori Czerwinski (Miguel Garcia) and Ronald Czerwinski Jr. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Justin, Michaela, Megan, Miguel Jr., Stevie, and Caitlin (David). Grandpa's pride and joy was his great-granddaughter Ava. Ronald is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his 8 siblings.

Ronald was the owner and operator of Ron's Auto Sales for 50 years. He was a very hardworking man who was generous and cherished his family. Ronald was also a proud Army veteran. A private family burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
