Ronald H. KuehnPassed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, age 86. Loving husband of Karen for 58 years. Devoted dad of Scott (Kathryn) and Tammy (Jamie) Meyers. Proud grandpa of Scott Jr. (Rachel), Danielle (Max), Austin, Rachel and Kaitlyn. Special great grandpa of Scott III and baby Wyman. Brother of Denis.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020, 3-5:45PM. Celebration of Life at 6PM. The family would like to thank the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time.Ron proudly served in the United States Army in Korea as a Staff Sargent. Upon returning home Ron served the City of Milwaukee as a Police Officer and Detective for 35 years. Ron loved his family, his dog, his lawn, his flowers and his Cadillac. Ron will be greatly missed by family and friends.