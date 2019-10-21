Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
EMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
10627 W. Forest Home Ave.
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Service
Following Services
EMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Thierfelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald H. Thierfelder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald H. Thierfelder Notice
Ronald H. Thierfelder

Passed away peacefully on Friday October 18, 2019. Age 83. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Weck) for 61 years. Proud father of Dean (Sheila) and Jan (Michael Pretasky, Jr.) Thierfelder. Adoring grandpa of Melanie and Morgan. Brother of Nancy (Terry) Newton and Robert (Carol) Thierfelder. Brother-in-law to Calvin (Carolyn) Weck. He will be missed by many other family and friends.

Gathering at EMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 10627 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, on Wednesday, October 30th, 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M., Service to follow.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to Emmanuel United Church of Christ would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline