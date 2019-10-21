|
Ronald H. Thierfelder
Passed away peacefully on Friday October 18, 2019. Age 83. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Weck) for 61 years. Proud father of Dean (Sheila) and Jan (Michael Pretasky, Jr.) Thierfelder. Adoring grandpa of Melanie and Morgan. Brother of Nancy (Terry) Newton and Robert (Carol) Thierfelder. Brother-in-law to Calvin (Carolyn) Weck. He will be missed by many other family and friends.
Gathering at EMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 10627 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, on Wednesday, October 30th, 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M., Service to follow.
In Lieu of flowers, donations to Emmanuel United Church of Christ would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019