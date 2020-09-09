Ronald I. WobschallOf West Bend, formerly of Cedarburg passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband to the late Mary (nee Dietrich). Loving father to Sue (Gary) Scheer of West Bend and Cindy (Jim) McGrath of Jackson. Dear grandfather of two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Private family services were held. For more information please visit the funeral home website.