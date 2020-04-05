|
|
Ronald J. Anders
East Troy - Ronald John Anders passed away on April 3, 2020 at his home from complications of cancer. Ron was born in Milwaukee on October 11, 1936 to Madelyn (Feuerstahler) and Theodore Anders. He was united in marriage to Patricia Wojcik on August 16, 1958. Ron and Patty raised three children together. Ron worked in real estate and insurance on Milwaukee's South Side. He and Patty spent many happy hours hiking, kayaking, gardening, and enjoying the outdoors. They loved to travel to the Canadian Rockies, and to take quick weekend trips to Door County. Ron's love of learning, and his boundless curiosity, made him a great source of knowledge; whenever his grandchildren wondered about history or geology or classical music, they knew they could call Grandpa Ron.
Ron deeply loved his family, and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Wojcik) Anders, his son Mark (Diane) Anders of Buffalo, NY; his daughter-in-law Janet (Paul, deceased) of Moscow, ID; his daughter Kristin (Jeff) Sleeth of Madison, WI; his grandchildren Courtney, Kristin and Michael; Heidi, Allison and Erik; and Carolyn, Anne and Margaret. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law Nancy Beck of Franklin, and Marilyn McDonald of Oberlin, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, and by his son Paul.
The family extends special thanks to Ron's oncologist, Dr. Antony Ruggeri, for his truly extraordinary care; to the wonderful nurses of Aurora Home Health-Burlington, especially Mel; and to the Aurora Home Hospice staff for their invaluable help during Ron's illness. Services for Ron will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020