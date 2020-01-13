Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Greendale - Died peacefully January 10, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary Virginia. Loving father of Nick (Lauren), Ashley, Nathanial and Taylor. Dear grandpa of Lucas, Brynn and Kaylin. Son of Betty and the late LeRoy Bast. Brother of Richard (Brenda), Bill (Kay), Joe (Dianne), Sue (the late Roger), Brian (Mary), Jeff (Karen) and the late Bob. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ronald retired as a Battery Design Engineer from Johnson Controls.

Visitation Sunday, January 19 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 2:00-5:00 PM. Closing Prayers Monday, January 20 from the Funeral Home at 10:30 AM then to the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave) for the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private cremation will follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
