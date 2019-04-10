|
|
Frederick, Ronald J. Entered in to God's loving arms, Thursday April 4, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Bork) for 54 years. Loving father of James (Trisha), Michele (Mark) Warras and Melissa Frederick. Proud grandfather of Mikel, Mathew and Mitchel. Dear brother of Janet Frederick and brother -in-law William Jaeger. Preceded in death by his father John (Lorraine) Frederich, his mother Wolga ( Edward) Schreier, sister Bernice Jaeger. Also loved by other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Ronald's favorite causes and interests. Visitation at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH 1052 White Rock Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186, Saturday April 13th 1-3 PM. Funeral Service 3 PM. Private Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park on Sunday.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019