Ronald J. KonieczkaBorn to Eternal Life September 10, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Loving husband of Doris (nee Sipiorski) for 62 years. Beloved father of Sue (Rick) Habas, Scott (Kelly Beth), Kevin (Deborah), Karen Cerutti and Kelly (the late Robby) Knoff. Cherished grandpa of 13 and great-grandpa of 19. Dear brother of James (Maureen) and sister-in-law Elaine Volgmann. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Ronald retired from Pelton Casteel after 47 dedicated years.Special THANK YOU to his dear neighbor Thomas Zeller.Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 26 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.