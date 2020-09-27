1/
Ronald J. Konieczka
Ronald J. Konieczka

Born to Eternal Life September 10, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Loving husband of Doris (nee Sipiorski) for 62 years. Beloved father of Sue (Rick) Habas, Scott (Kelly Beth), Kevin (Deborah), Karen Cerutti and Kelly (the late Robby) Knoff. Cherished grandpa of 13 and great-grandpa of 19. Dear brother of James (Maureen) and sister-in-law Elaine Volgmann. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ronald retired from Pelton Casteel after 47 dedicated years.

Special THANK YOU to his dear neighbor Thomas Zeller.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 26 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 27 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 26, 2020
Sending comfort, support, courage, love and warm thoughts. Your father was a cheerful and funny guy who will be missed. Our prayers and sympathy go out to all your families. With Love. . . Hugs and Kisses Al & Ann Weiland
Ann Weiland
