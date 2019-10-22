Services
Born to Eternal Life on Monday, October 21, 2019 age 85 years. Preceding him in death was his first wife Maxine and his second wife Nancy. Loving dad of Peggy (Roger), John (Linda), Joe, Jeff (Mary), Jim (Debbie), Donna (Jeff) and Katie (Tom). Proud grandpa of Cassie, Jinnesa, Nick, Jeffrey, Carissa, Kayla, Matthew, Zack, Michael, Courtney, Kristen, Kyle, Megan, Danny, Melanie, Jake, Cristina, Ryan and Joey. Great-grandpa of Devin, Nolan and Brentyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Per Ron's wishes private service and entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ron was a member at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community. He was a retired City of Milwaukee Police Detective. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, and time with his family and friends. His humor and smiles forever in our hearts. To leave condolences and for additional information go to www.jelacicfuneralhome.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
