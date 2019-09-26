Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
13445 Hampton Rd
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
13445 Hampton Rd
Brookfield, WI
Pewaukee - Born to Eternal Life September 25, 2019. Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Elaine for 64 years. Loving father of Mark (Peggy), Brent (Tricia), Vicki (Chip) Moilanen, Glenn (Cindy), Terri (Jeff) Wing and Dirk. Proud grandpa of Justin, Matthew, Danielle, Megan, Paige, Kelsey, Ashley, Rachel, Joseph, Brett, Alyssa and Nicole. Great grandfather of Haley, Harper, Tenley, Connor and Olivia. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church 13445 Hampton Rd., Brookfield on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon following service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church where Ron was a member for 59 years, deeply appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019
