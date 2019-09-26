|
|
Ronald J. Londre
Pewaukee - Born to Eternal Life September 25, 2019. Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Elaine for 64 years. Loving father of Mark (Peggy), Brent (Tricia), Vicki (Chip) Moilanen, Glenn (Cindy), Terri (Jeff) Wing and Dirk. Proud grandpa of Justin, Matthew, Danielle, Megan, Paige, Kelsey, Ashley, Rachel, Joseph, Brett, Alyssa and Nicole. Great grandfather of Haley, Harper, Tenley, Connor and Olivia. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church 13445 Hampton Rd., Brookfield on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon following service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church where Ron was a member for 59 years, deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019