Ronald J. Modesto
Milwaukee - Passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Loving father of Amber (James Genous) Modesto. Preceded in death by his parents John Modesto and Patricia Krueger. Dear brother of Sharon (the late Douglas) Wirth, Robin (the late George) Hudson, Patricia Modesto, Sandy (Rick) Winkler and the late William Modesto. Loving grandfather of Jai Collins, Osario Modesto, Ambrea Beasley and Nasir Genous. Further survived by stepmother Veva, Aunt Mary Hoyer, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, January 17 from 11:00 - 12:45 PM at ST. SEBASTIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5400 W Washington Blvd, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020