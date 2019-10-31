Resources
Ronald J. "Ron" Schnell

Ronald J. "Ron" Schnell Notice
Ronald J. Schnell "Ron"

Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, age 91. Loving husband of the late Joan (formerly Lisinski, nee Reinicke) for 41 years. Loving father of the late Sandi Naylor. Dear step father of the late John (Lynn) Lisinski, the late Karen Lisinski, Lynne Jones, James (Joellen) Lisinski and Bonny (the late Robert) Lisinski-Garcia. Grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Ron spent his life in real estate sales, sales management and title insurance.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10-12PM. Celebration of life at 12PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
