Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Schnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. "Ron" Schnell

Add a Memory
Ronald J. "Ron" Schnell Notice
Ronald J. Schnell "Ron"

Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, age 91. Loving husband of the late Joan (formerly Lisinski, nee Reinicke) for 41 years. Loving father of the late Sandi Naylor. Dear step father of the late John (Lynn) Lisinski, the late Karen Lisinski, Lynne Jones, James (Joellen) Lisinski and Bonny (the late Robert) Lisinski-Garcia. Grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Ron spent his life in real estate sales, sales management and title insurance.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10-12PM. Celebration of life at 12PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline