|
|
Schultz, Ronald J. Born to Eternal Life August 13, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Preceded in death by parents Abner and Beatrice Schultz, brother Jack Borman, sisters Charlotte Schultz and Barbara Schultz and lifelong companion Corinne Giese. Ronald is survived by Allan (Abbie Cumming) Giese and Cathy Giese; grandchildren Elizabeth (Nick Mohs) Giese, Scott (Erin) Giese and Jennifer (Eric) Cutrer; 6 great-grandchildren, many beloved cousins and friends. Visitation Monday August 19, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of funeral service at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park followed by Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Nature Conservancy www.nature.org or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019