Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brookfield Highlands (Building #7)
20825 George Hunt Circle
Waukesha, WI
Ronald J. Schwingel

Ronald J. Schwingel

Age 85. At peace October 9, 2019. Loving husband of Judith for 58 years. Beloved father of Theresa (Peter) Nushart and Michael (Barbara). Proud grandpa of Evan, Nathan, and Jordan (Elizabeth). Great-grandpa of Brady. Dear brother of Suzanne Arnold. Further survived by other relatives and many, many friends. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at the Brookfield Highlands (Building #7) 20825 George Hunt Circle, Waukesha, WI 53186 on Saturday, October 19th from 1 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
