Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
New Berlin Ale House North Room
16000 W Cleveland Ave.
Ronald James Brandt


1960 - 2019
Ronald James Brandt Notice
Brandt, Ronald James Found peace surrounded by his loved ones on July 2, 2019 at age 58. Preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Carol Brandt (Kassel) Lyle and Ardis Dobberke and brother Thomas Brandt. Beloved husband of Lisa Brandt (Dobberke). Adoring father of Nicholas (Kathryn), Jason, Tyler and Zachary. Dear brother of Diane (Donald) Vertcnik, Donald (Jean), Daniel (Wendy), David (Karen), Marie (Francisco) Campbell, Jay Dobberke and Scott Dobberke. Survived by loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Our fearless fighter has found rest. Ron touched many lives. A devoted father and husband. A friend and confidant to many. He had the ability to see the good in every person. And leave this world a better place for inspiring this in others. He was admired for his strength, courage, positive reflection even thru life's challenges. Ron was blessed to be supported by many long time friends, family, work associates, and caregivers. May you rest now in the loving arms of our Lord. Memorial Visitation Mon. July 15th at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W National Ave. from 3-5 PM. A Life Celebration to be held at the New Berlin Ale House North Room, 16000 W Cleveland Ave., July 16th at 6:30 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
jsonline