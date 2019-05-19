Services
Ronald James Malliet Notice
Malliet, Ronald James Of Cedarburg. Died in Christ, Monday, May 13, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Sampson). Loving father of Christina (James) Vandagriff. Further survived by his brother Robert (Peg) Malliet; his sisters Karen (Arnot) Heron and Marilyn (Gene) Flasch; sister-in-law Lee Malliet, daughter Danielle Malliet; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Vernon Malliet. Longtime owner and president of KMK Industries, Inc. Memorial Mass will be held at ST. FRANCIS BORGIA CATHOLIC CHURCH (North), 1375 Covered Bridge Road on Tuesday, May 28, at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 AM until time of Mass. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church or School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
