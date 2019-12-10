|
Ronald "Ron" John Ebert
Milwaukee - Passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Ron was born on April 12, 1940 in Fond Du Lac, WI. His family later moved to Milwaukee, where Ron lived and worked for 40 years for the City of Milwaukee. He is survived by his brother Frank and special sister in law Darlene Ebert, sister Wendy and close to Randy Hager, his brother in law. Step father of Cliff Margis. Ron is survived by his special cat, Sammy, nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends. It was an honor and privilege to have such a special brother. Preceded in death by his parents Elton and Frances Ebert, his late wife Karen and second late wife Angie, sister Betty (Russ) Reyher and sister Mary (Bob) Kunz.
Ron and Angie went to prom as teenagers and later connected and were married for 14 years.
Ron loved music, animals and collected German Beer Steins.
Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 10AM-12PM. Memorial Service at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Humane Society. A special thank you to Ron's caregiver Pat and Dr. Yousef, Dr. Sujeet, Beth at Horizon Hospice and the many kind and wonderful doctors and staff who helped us in so many ways.
Ron will be loved and missed forever.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019