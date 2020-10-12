Ronald Joseph "Ronnie" Barutha, Sr.Passed away on April 28th, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marcia of 49 and a half years. Proud father of RJ (Pattie), Amy, Ryan and the late Randy. Amazing grandfather of Timmy (Sam), Joey, Michelle, and Ronnie III. Proud great grandfather of Roman and Sophia. Further survived by his brother Clark.Ronnie was a graduate of Don Bosco School. Ronnie will be remembered for his love of 50's and 60's Rock 'n Roll, visits to the family cottage and his pride in his family trucking business. Relatives and friends will miss him dearly, especially his dog Lucy.A Celebration of Ronnie's life will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at CLIFFORD'S SUPPER CLUB (10418 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, WI).