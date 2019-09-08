|
|
Ronald K. Johnson
- - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, August 27, 2019, age 66 years. Dear father of Aaron Johnson. Grandfather of Mya and Tessa. Brother of the late Theodore. Dear friend of Jacqualine Welch, Matthew Pluta and Debra Jackson. Preceded in death by Theodore and Alfreda Johnson. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019