Bujak, Ronald "Butch" L. Age 80 of Milwaukee. Born to Eternal Life February 5th, 2019 at his home with loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Sharon J. Bujak (nee; Pritchard) for 58 years. Preceded in death by son, Dirk. Beloved son of Stanley and Angeline Bujak. Preceded in death by brothers, Harry, Gilbert, Ralph, and David. Loving father to Nadine (Dan) Ewert, Kevin (Kelly) Bujak, and Michael (Nancy) Bujak. Proud Papa of Elizabeth (Terry) Telford, Stephanie (Peter) Strauss, Ryan, Lauren, Anna and Eric Bujak. Great Papa to William "Mack" Telford. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ron was employed at Allen Bradley for 38 years and a proud union retiree. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, a coach of life and sports, and most of all his family. Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes, 3722 S. 58th Street, Saturday, February 9th from 12:30 to 2:00 pm, mass to follow. Entombment Arlington Cemetery. Thanks to Aurora Medical Center and Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019