Ronald L. HansonMilwaukee - Angels carried Ron to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 70 years. He died peacefully surrounded by his family.Ron is survived by his wife and friend Suzanne (nee Misovie) and the daughter he adored, Alyssa Hanson. He is also survived by his sister Lisa Schwebe; and brothers Ray (Lynn) Zimmerman, Robert (Tracie) Zimmerman, Jason Hanson (Abby Runner), and David (Edwin Thaves) Hanson. Preceded in death by his parents Homer and Evelyn Hanson and his brother Richard Hanson. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear and treasured friends.Ron was a proud Vietnam Veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart. He retired as a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service and was an avid hunter, a Harley enthusiast and played on many pool leagues.Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3775 E. Cudahy Ave., Cudahy from 9:30 to 11:30 AM. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Live streaming of Ron's funeral services will be available at 11:30 AM, please see the Funeral Home's website for details.The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Zablocki Veterans Medical Center.Masks and social distancing encouraged.