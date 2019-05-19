Services
Ronald L. Weasler

Ronald L. Weasler Notice
Weasler, Ronald L. Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at the age of 75. Ronald will be missed by his children, Meg (the late Eric) Cutts, Steve (Suzi) and Chuck. Ronald is also survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister JoAnn Gallagher, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, May 23, at PINELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 10700 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, from 1 PM until the Funeral Service at 2:15 PM. Private entombment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
