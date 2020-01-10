|
Charm City lost no small portion of its charm on January 5, 2020 with the passing of beloved citizen Ronald Lalich at age 78.
Ron was born in Milwaukee, WI, on February 10, 1941, to Serbian immigrant Mihailo (aka Milo) and Helen (Smiljanich) Lalich. He graduated from Juneau High School, and subsequently attended the Layton School of Art and Postillon School of Culinary Arts. He received his BA from Marquette University in 1968.
Ron lived with an unmatched passion for life. He filled his life with love, adventure, music, dance, song, art, and most of all, dear friends. Gifted with many talents and especially good looks, he defined charisma. As a young man, he drummed with his friends for their band, The Ray Mahaffee Combo, and became known as Milwaukee's "King of the Twist." Always a romantic, he was struck by the beauty of choir mate Darlene Drobac, whom he married in 1967. They had two children, Angelia and Mihailo, whom he adored and was deeply proud of.
He embraced his Serbian heritage, successfully running his own Eastern European import store, The Balkan Trading Co., for seven years. He later pursued his dream of opening his own restaurant, "Milo's at the Plaza," in the Plaza Hotel. His call to adventure, however, was too strong, pulling him away from Milwaukee to cross-country motorcycle travel and a new life in California in 1988, where he later joined his beloved sister Janja. He held various jobs, including a short stint in acting. Ultimately the call of the road was irresistible, luring him to the high desert of northwest Arizona for a job driving for the Ford Proving Grounds in 1994. But love once again ruled his heart, leading him to Phoenix, Maryland, where he spent his final 18 years in the rolling horse country north of Baltimore.
Ron had countless adventures and friends along the way, perhaps none so dear as those he found in the Baltimore area and at the Jacksonville Senior Center. Aside from his childhood home, only Phoenix could root him for so long. His friends there truly became his family, as loving and devoted as anyone could hope. He lived every last day to its fullest, dancing until the week before his death. Ron's life was the best kind of rich. He thrived on communication in handwritten letters. He filled the lives of those around him with joy, laughter, dance, and song. He appreciated the finest things in life, and was never seen out without the most dapper dress and stylish cars. He was the star of his own movie.
Ron loved life and his people so much, it was no surprise that his heart was what ultimately wore out first. He suffered a cardiac arrest on the first day of our new decade. By the skill and grace of the excellent team at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, he survived that arrest and three subsequent arrests that followed over the next two days. But his body could no longer sustain the larger than life spirit of Ron Lalich. He passed to his next adventure comfortably and peacefully under the care of Seasons Hospice on January 5, 2020, with cherished family and friends at his side.
Ron was preceded in death by father Mihailo Lalich and mother Helen (Smiljanich) Lalich, and sister Nancy. He is survived by former wife Darlene (Drobac) Lalich, daughter Angelia Lalich, son Mihailo Lalich, daughter-in-law Jennifer (Mattern) Lalich, sister Janja Lalich, aunt Darlene Roberts, grandsons Ilya, Aleksandar, and Miles Lalich, granddaughter Leia Lalich, and step-granddaughters Sophie and Hannah Lane.
A memorial service will be held in Phoenix, MD on February 8th, time and place TBD.
Please contact Jacksonville Senior Center, 410-887-8208, for details. Special thanks to his friends David, Jennifer, Jeanne, Howard, Joan, Pat, Peg, and Carl for their unwavering support during his final days. In lieu of gifts, donations or flowers may be sent to the Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605A Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, MD, 21131.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020