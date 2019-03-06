|
Baake Sr., Ronald Lee March 3, 2019. Age 64 years. Loving father of Julie (Nick) Simonet, Ronald (Tracy) Baake Jr., Joseph Baake, Jessica Procto-Baake, and Robert (Darlene) Baake, and Lana "Nicki" Kraft. Cherished grandpa of Saige, Keeley, Cheyenne, Jada, Octavia, Damion, Evan, Brandon, Dylan, Chloe, Natalie, Grace, Myles, Jaslene, Leah, Analyce, Robert Jr., Mackenzie, Kayla, Stacy, Brooklyn, Emma and one newborn baby. Cherished great-grandpa of Kyle Jr. Dear brother of Rita Johns, Glenn Johns, June (Tom) Varney and Penny (Rudy) Geisking. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, March 11, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM, officiated by Gene Red Hail. Interment and Military Honors Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182). Please meet directly at the cemetery at 1:45 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019