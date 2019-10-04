|
|
Ronald Lisinski
Pewaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2019 at the age of 88. Dearest dad of the late John (Lynn), the late Karen, Lynne Jones, James (Jo Ellen) and Bonny. Caring grandpa of eight. Rollie was preceded in death by his companion Stella and his first wife Joan. Rollie will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. The family would like to extent a heartfelt thank you to Paul and Di for the care they provided Rollie in his final years.A Visitation will be held at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 11 AM until the time of services at 12 Noon. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to "Team Jim".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019