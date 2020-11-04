Ronald Luther Hauser
passed away November 2, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church 701 Washington Avenue Grafton, Wisconsin 53024. Visitation will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home 1167 Washington Avenue Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Private inurnment to take place at St. Paul Cemetery. See www.eernissefuneralhome.com
for full obituary.
The family is requesting that memorials be sent to the organ fund at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bay City, Michigan, or to Luther Manor Foundation, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.