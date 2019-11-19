Services
West Allis - Found Peace November 17, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Loved husband of Justine "Tina". Brother of James (Joanie) and Cynthia Krafcheck. Uncle of William (Terese) Krafcheck, Karin (Jim) Stangland, and Patrick (Jodi) Krafcheck. Brother-in-law of Ellena Bloedorn and Welcome Schalmo. Further survived by other family and friends. Retiree of Milwaukee Public Schools. Per Ron's wishes no services will be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
