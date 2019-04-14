|
Diestler, Ronald M. Born to Eternal Life Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kwiatkowski). Special friend of Tom Josten. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Caroline Diestler, mother-in-law Pauline Kwiatkowski, sisters-in-law Frances Ross and Christine (James) Zdroik. Ron was an employee of Louis Allis, Doerr Electric and Graham Transmissions. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Froedtert Hospital for their kind and compassionate care given Ron. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be distributed to Ron's favorite charities are appreciated. Funeral Services will be held Monday, Apr. 15 at 11 AM at Benediction Lutheran Church, 8475 W. Fond du Lac Ave., with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Service. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019