Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Diestler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald M. Diestler

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ronald M. Diestler Notice
Diestler, Ronald M. Born to Eternal Life Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kwiatkowski). Special friend of Tom Josten. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Caroline Diestler, mother-in-law Pauline Kwiatkowski, sisters-in-law Frances Ross and Christine (James) Zdroik. Ron was an employee of Louis Allis, Doerr Electric and Graham Transmissions. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Froedtert Hospital for their kind and compassionate care given Ron. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be distributed to Ron's favorite charities are appreciated. Funeral Services will be held Monday, Apr. 15 at 11 AM at Benediction Lutheran Church, 8475 W. Fond du Lac Ave., with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Service. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now