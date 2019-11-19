Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave
Ronald M. Reinke

Ronald M. Reinke Notice
Ronald M. Reinke

West Allis - Found peace November 15, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Preceded in death by parents Erich and Marcella, brother Gerald and sister-in-law Jackie. Loving brother of Robert (Kathleen Hannes). Dear uncle of Kerry (Randel) Wokatsch and Jennifer Reinke (Jeffrey Erdmann). Further survived by the Jardanowski family, cousins, other family and friends. Retiree of American Appraisal Company. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 22, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Friday at St. Rita 11:00 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church apprecitated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
