|
|
Ronald M. Reinke
West Allis - Found peace November 15, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Preceded in death by parents Erich and Marcella, brother Gerald and sister-in-law Jackie. Loving brother of Robert (Kathleen Hannes). Dear uncle of Kerry (Randel) Wokatsch and Jennifer Reinke (Jeffrey Erdmann). Further survived by the Jardanowski family, cousins, other family and friends. Retiree of American Appraisal Company. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 22, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Friday at St. Rita 11:00 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church apprecitated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019