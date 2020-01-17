|
|
Ronald M. Zulka
Passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at age 84.
Beloved husband of Barbara for 62 years. Loving father of Michael (Jean), the late Judy, Timothy and Deborah. Dear grandpa of Christopher and great-grandpa of Ciara and Jordan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9 AM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 3160 S. 63rd St., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020