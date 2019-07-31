|
Koehn, Ronald Max was born to Walter J. and Frances Wanner Koehn on January 2nd, 1933 and died peacefully at Angel's Grace Hospice on July 25th, 2019 after a quarter of a century with his wife, Kimberly Sether Koehn. Living on are his children with Mary Frances: Valerie, Timothy, and Patrick, their spouses, many grand- and great-grandchildren. Enjoying strong sibling bonds with brothers Jack, John, and Gary, his love extended to their families and all the Koehn clan. A gifted musician and educator, Ron was well known for the many ways he changed lives through teaching, conducting musical groups, and directing theater. Continuing his lifelong service to learning in his second storied career of more than forty-five years in the education abroad field, he was honored by the creation of the Ron Koehn Conference Grant Award for Innovative Education Abroad Programs, given in perpetuity at The Forum for International Education's annual conference to a "faculty member or education abroad colleague who has been especially effective in contributing to innovations in education abroad program design." A dear, longtime friend well acquainted with Ron's deep spirituality wrote to Kim, "I join with you in inviting Ron to find the peace and the Light he sought and read and meditated to find in his days here... May he experience the Light and Love deeply now." Kim asks that his many friends and family add their own loving energies on Ron's behalf, in service to the Oneness in which we are all connected. Ron's life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24 at an open-house gathering from 2-6 PM at the Club House at Shorehaven, 1380 West Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc. Go to the Pagenkopf Funeral Home website for more information, tributes, and other meaningful items:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019