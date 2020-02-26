|
Ronald "Ron" Milbrath
Crivitz - Ronald "Ron" Milbrath, age 77, Crivitz, formerly of Milwaukee and Lake Noquebay, passed away on February 24, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept 4, 1942 in Milwaukee.
Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 801 George St, Crivitz, on Saturday March 28th from 10 -12 Noon. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery in Crivitz.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020