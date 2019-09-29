Services
Pewaukee - Passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Loving husband of Jane for 42 years. Beloved dad of Renee Muehlbauer (Chris Webb) and Ryan. Caring brother of Eugene (Mary). Brother-in-law of Jean Scheele. Proud uncle of Carly and Chris. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Aloys (Lilian), step-father Michael Hess, sister Susan, and brother James. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ronald was a retired employee of Standard Electric Supply Company. A special thank you to everyone who has touched Ronald's life over the years.

Private family services were held. In honor of Ronald, memorials appreciated to of Wisconsin (10909 W. Greenfield Ave. West Allis, WI 53214).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
