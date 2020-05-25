Ronald O. BastianColgate - Passed away unexpectedly on Thurs. May 21, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Loving husband of Marsha (nee Peterson) for 45 years. Loving father of Kevin (Sarah) and Brian Bastian. Proud grandpa of Jackson and Jenna. Dear brother of Robert (Wendy) Bastian. Further survived by his best friend and companion Molly other relatives and friends. Private Services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MACC Fund appreciated.