Ronald P. DanielsWest Allis - Passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 30, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving father of Deborah Daniels, the late Kevin Daniels, Dawn (Joey) Cruz, and Scott (Bridget) Daniels. Beloved partner of Denise Pavlak for 22 years. Proud grandpa of Natasha (Jordan), Brittany (Ryan), Justin, Joseph (Alice), Christopher, Nathaniel, Nickolas, and Josephine. Great-grandpa of Savannah, Ayla, Hallie, Marisela, and Bianca. Further survived by his sister Susan, other relatives and many friends.Ron was the owner of "Ron's Pub" in West Allis for 35 years.A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.